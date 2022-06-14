Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 28.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

