Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 315,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.