CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,700.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,366,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 674 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 28,043 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $208,639.92.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 47,719 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $356,460.93.

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,905.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

CMPO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,883. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $76,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.