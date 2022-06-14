CompuMed (CMPD) and Its Rivals Critical Review

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CompuMed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49% CompuMed Competitors -37.93% -1,406.80% -6.43%

CompuMed has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed’s peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million $1.07 million 242.12 CompuMed Competitors $868.32 million -$1.94 million -25.09

CompuMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CompuMed. CompuMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed Competitors 339 2361 4556 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 90.92%. Given CompuMed’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompuMed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CompuMed beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CompuMed (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

