Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

