Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,414.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CSU opened at C$1,887.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$40.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,029.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,113.91. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,765.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 82.9800022 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

