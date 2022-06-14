Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 271,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,757 over the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSS opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.