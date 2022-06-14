Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CPSS stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,205 shares of company stock worth $3,117,757 over the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

