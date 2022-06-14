Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $159,398.08 and $9.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,752.00 or 1.00145330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars.

