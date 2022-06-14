Convex Finance (CVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $244.43 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $244.43 million and $14.86 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00017617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00383938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00522851 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,287,705 coins and its circulating supply is 63,161,365 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

