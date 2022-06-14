Cornichon Trading Down 20.9% This Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $691,906.30 and approximately $9,025.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00433471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,048,061 coins and its circulating supply is 14,806,212 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

