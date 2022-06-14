CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 8.8% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after buying an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,683,000 after purchasing an additional 428,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.