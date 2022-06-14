Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

COTY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,058,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,220. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coty by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

