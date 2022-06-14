Covalent Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $30.23 million and $1.89 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00426007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00042708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.