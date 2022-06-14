Covington Capital Management Acquires 189 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML stock opened at $493.58 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $491.62 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

