Covington Capital Management Buys 415 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.