Covington Capital Management Buys 5,975 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

