Covington Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

