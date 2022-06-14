Covington Capital Management Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $233.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.75 and its 200-day moving average is $233.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

