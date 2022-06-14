Covington Capital Management Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $6,282,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 189.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 233,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 153,093 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $1,857,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

