Covington Capital Management Sells 1,049 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NVO opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

