Covington Capital Management Sells 120 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

Shares of URI stock opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

