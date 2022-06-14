Covington Capital Management Sells 3,852 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

