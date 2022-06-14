Covington Capital Management Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

