Craig Webster Acquires 287,000 Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $737,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of Microvast stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00.

Shares of Microvast stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,434,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

