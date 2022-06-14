Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

