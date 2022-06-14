Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter.

