Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $28,900.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,124,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,150,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 44,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXDO. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

