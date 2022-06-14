Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRCT. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 161,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,649. Cricut has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Cricut’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 84.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.