Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRCT. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 161,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,649. Cricut has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 84.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
