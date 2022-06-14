Critical Review: 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) and Its Rivals

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -11.17% -27.23% -7.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1stdibs.Com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 4 2 0 2.33 1stdibs.Com Competitors 156 959 3216 43 2.72

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 218.44%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 92.19%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.31 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.37 billion $806.99 million -2.24

1stdibs.Com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1stdibs.Com rivals beat 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

