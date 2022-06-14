Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003796 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00547503 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003858 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00158234 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

