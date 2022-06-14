Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cryoport worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $37,949,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $13,411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,441 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.