Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cryoport worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $37,949,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $13,411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,071,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.