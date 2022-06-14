Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.0193

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $10,896.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00391838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523647 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,705,308 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.