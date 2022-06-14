CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $466,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

