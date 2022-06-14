Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,570 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.82. 8,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.49 and a 200 day moving average of $259.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

