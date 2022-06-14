Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 199,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.58 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.