Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,367,596,000 after buying an additional 311,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. 1,007,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,383,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

