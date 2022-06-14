Cypress Capital Group Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 92.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 470,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,299,000 after acquiring an additional 225,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $8.61 on Tuesday, reaching $415.32. 18,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

