Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.36. 52,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

