Cypress Capital Group Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

