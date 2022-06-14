Cypress Capital Group Purchases 547 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,034,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,272,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. 69,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,697. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

