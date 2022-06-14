Cypress Capital Group Purchases 552 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

