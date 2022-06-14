Cypress Capital Group Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,683. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average is $200.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

