Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,536 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 820,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,644,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average is $221.93. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

