Cypress Capital Group Sells 4,409 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,333. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.