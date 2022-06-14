DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and $1.97 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

