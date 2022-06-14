Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $82,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $243.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

