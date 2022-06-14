Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) is Impala Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. Danaos accounts for 5.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Danaos worth $72,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Danaos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 375.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

