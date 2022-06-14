Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises 0.3% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL traded up $55.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,659.26. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,295.83.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

