DECOIN Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $3,008.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

